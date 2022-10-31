Gerald "Ratz" Rademacher, 80

Gerald B. "Ratz" Rademacher, age 80 of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 3 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating, Inurnment will be held in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.

