Gerald "Ratz" Rademacher, 80

Gerald B. "Ratz" Rademacher, age 80 of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 3 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating, Inurnment will be held in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Gerald Bernard Rademacher was born May 2, 1942 in Melrose, Minnesota to Lawrence and Hilda (Kemper) Rademacher. Jerry graduated from Melrose High School and enlisted in the National Guard. He was united in marriage to Joyce Housman on November 16, 1968 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Jerry worked in shipping at Jennie-O and also worked at Kraft, Purity Milk, Kemper Trucking, Loxtercamp Transport, and Kane Transport. He was a life-long resident of Melrose and proud of his community.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, American Legion Post 101, and the Melrose Lions Club. Jerry enjoyed fishing and exercising at Snap Fitness.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Joyce Rademacher of Melrose; children, Andy (Paula) Rademacher of Melrose, Dan (Laura) Rademacher of Watkins, Jeff (Jessica) Rademacher of Fargo, North Dakota, and Steven (Julie) Selander of Minneapolis; seven grandchildren, Dylan Rademacher, Dallas Rademacher, Cameron Rademacher, Spencer Selander, Maura Rademacher, Nathan Selander, and Gage Oster; and brothers, Jim Rademacher of Melrose and Ken Rademacher of Melrose.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Julie Rademacher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
