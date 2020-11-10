Gerald "Jerry" A. Marthaler

Gerald “Jerry” Marthaler passed into his new life by taking the hand of an angel on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Galeon in Osakis, MN at the age of 90 years. Gerald Anton Marthaler, the eldest of five children, was born on May 1, 1930 in Osakis, MN to John and Marcella (Beste) Marthaler. He grew up on the family farm where he enjoyed working alongside his parents and siblings. Jerry never married but was very close with his parents and siblings. He especially enjoyed his many nieces and nephews and their families. Jerry was a loyal John Deere fan and was quite proud of his collection of tractors and implements. Each fall, Jerry would take a ride out to the family farm where he could observe what was taking place. He also loved to check on the crops to see how they were coming along. Jerry is survived by his two sisters, Lois Marek of Albuquerque, NM and Gladys Leonardi of Wheat Ridge, CO; many nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Carol Marthaler of Alexandria, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; his brother, John Marthaler, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Marthaler and brothers-in-law, Larry Marek and Larry Leonardi. A Mass of Resurrection will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Osakis, MN with Fr. David Petron officiating. Interment is at the St. Alexius Cemetery in West Union, MN with active pallbearers, Karen VonWahlde, Pat Marthaler, Linda Uhlenkamp, Janet Neu Ramos, Ken Marthaler, Colleen Miller and Dennis Marthaler. Honorary pallbearers are Dan Marek and Debra Vigil. Condolences and memories may be left on the obituary tribute page at www.royhetland.com. Arrangements by Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.