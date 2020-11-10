Gerald "Jerry" A. Marthaler

Sauk Centre, MN (56378)

Today

Periods of snow. High around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.