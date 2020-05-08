George Mareck, 91

George Henry Mareck died peacefully on May 6, 2020 at the age of 91. A private graveside service was held. George was born on March 16,1929 in Albany Township, Stearns County to Rose (Friedl) and Frank Mareck. When George was very young, the family moved from the Albany area to a farm north of Elrosa. George served in the United States Army from 1954-1956. Other than his military service, he lived on the farm in Elrosa until April, 2011 having worked the farm until he was 80 years old. He resided at Getty Street Assisted Living for four years and then CentraCare Nursing Home in Sauk Centre until his death. With a twinkle in his eye and a mischievous grin on his face, George liked to harmlessly tease his nieces and nephews. He loved to play cards, dice and BINGO. George's family and his Catholic faith were prominent in his life. George is survived by his brother Robert (Mary) Mareck of Lansing, Michigan; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Magnus, Alphonse (Marcella), Donald and Harold (Yolanda); and sisters, Helen (Walter) Wiechmann and Florence (Innocent) Heinen. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre. Memorials are preferred to the elevator project or cemetery fund at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa.
