Genevieve "Gene" C. Zilka, 98

Genevieve C. "Gene" Zilka, age 98 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Murray, Utah.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Genevieve Catherine Super was born October 1, 1923 in Flensburg, Minnesota to Michael and Catherine (Maciej) Super. On October 23, 1941 she married Anthony "Tony" Zilka at Flensburg, Minnesota. The couple farmed near Little Falls before moving to Minneapolis. While in Minneapolis, she worked at Sears, The Bridal Shop, and kept books for the family business. Tony and Gene moved to Sauk Centre in the mid 80's. Gene worked at the Corner Drug Store, later called Winter's Drug, for many years in Sauk Centre. After her son passed away, she moved to Utah to be closer to family.
Gene was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She enjoyed working and never really retired. She also enjoyed playing and would make occasional trips to Grand Casino Mille Lacs. Gene stayed active by playing cards, Bingo, baking, tending to her flower gardens, and in her earlier years, bowling on a league. Her greatest love was spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her grandson, Marc (Sharon) Zilka of Murray, Utah; and three great-grandchildren, Mauraya Zilka (Oaklee AKA Alan) of Sauk Centre, Lainey Zilka, and Anthony Zilka both of Murray, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Zilka on October 19, 2011; son and daughter-in-law, Marvin and Rita Zilka; parents; brothers and sisters, John Super, Sophia Jelinski, Mary Hamernick, Rose Kedrowski, Annie Super, Andrew Super, Pete Super, Michael Super, Stella Grauer, Pauline Hlad, Philip Super, Thomas Super, Frank Super, and Adam Super.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services in Sauk Centre.
