Fredrick "Fred" John Ostendorf, 87, of Sauk Centre died Thursday June 16, 2022, at Fairway Pines Assisted Living in Sauk Centre. Fred was born October 28,1934 to Joseph and Clara Ostendorf. Fred married Rhoda Thompson on December 21, 1956, together they raised 4 children. Fred was in the Army National Guard from January 18,1957 to December 31, 1961. Fred owned and operated Sauk Centre Excavating until his retirement in 2007. He owned and operated Centre Sports from 1965-1985. He was active with the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Jaycees and was a Volunteer Firefighter from 1968-1979. Fred served on the Todd County Planning and Zoning Committee and was a supervisor for the Birchdale Township Board. Fred is survived by his children, Jeanne (Kurt) Kumlin, Nancy (Mike) Noe, Joseph (Riley), 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Sister; Marian Sauer and brother; Larry Ostendorf. Fred is preceded in death by his wife Rhoda, his daughter Mary Jo and his parents Joseph and Clara, his siblings Joe Ostendorf, Ron Ostendorf, Joan Raab, Dona Martin, and Diane Warren.
A celebration of Life will take place at the American Legion in Little Sauk on Saturday July 9, 2022, from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Military Honors will be held at 10:15 AM. Interment will be immediately following the celebration, at St. Paul's Cemetery in Sauk Centre.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you plant a tree in his honor.
