Frederick "Freddy" J. Messer, 86

Frederick J. "Freddy" Messer, age 86 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jim Maderak officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Frederick John Messer, Jr. was born September 19, 1935 in Madison, South Dakota to Fred, Sr. and Helen (Santer) Messer. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was honorably discharged on October 29, 1962. On September 9, 1961 he married Jane Riermann in Sauk Centre. Freddy worked construction in his early years and later farmed north of Sauk Centre. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Freddy enjoyed farming, praying the rosary, going to auction sales, fishing, and gardening.
Survivors include his children, Joe (April) Messer of Sauk Centre, Ruth (Terry) Merten of Sauk Centre, Jerry (Katy) Messer of Sauk Centre, and Kevin Messer of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Jamie, Justin and Cory Messer, Kristopher Merten, Kolin, Owen, William, and Jackson Messer, Kayla, Dylan, and Brianna Messer; great-grandchildren, Finley, Rowen, Levi, and Mack Messer, Jemma Merten, Kaylie, Paysen, Axl, and Nova Messer; brothers and sister, Donald (Bernice) Messer of Sauk Centre, Betty (Harold "Butch") Wessel of Sauk Centre, and Roger (Pat) Messer of Sauk Centre; and special friend, Dorothy Ley of Melrose.
Freddy was preceded in death by Jane Messer on July 5, 2003; his parents; and brother, Jerome Messer.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
