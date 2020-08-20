Francis Uphus, 92

Francis H. “Fritz” Uphus, age 92 of Melrose, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020 surrounded by his family at his son and daughter-in-law’s home in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Greenwald. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. Monday evening. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass on Tuesday. Francis Uphus was born August 25, 1927 in Greenwald, Minnesota to John and Mary (Brus) Uphus. He married Marilyn Goerdt on June 17, 1950 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. After their marriage, they lived in So St. Paul where Fritz worked as a livestock buyer. In 1958, he bought his first can milk truck and years later he purchased a bulk milk truck. For 13 years, Fritz enjoyed driving a school van for Melrose Elementary bringing special needs kids to and from school. He also enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, gardening, looking for agates, digging for crystals in Montana, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald, St. Michael’s Men’s Society, Knights of Columbus Council #1633, and a former member of the Eagle’s Club in Sauk Centre. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Uphus of Melrose; children, Mick (Sharel) Uphus of White Hall, Montana, Etta (Mike) Kraker of Melrose, Toni LeClaire of Melrose, Theresa (Mike) Kortan of Melrose, Anita Spaeth of Greenwald, John Uphus of Melrose, Terry (Rhonda) Uphus of Melrose, Brenda (Jeff) Bailey of Sauk Centre, Paul (Maria) Uphus of Greenwald, Peter (Michelle) Uphus of Sauk Centre, and Danny Uphus of Sauk Centre; 93 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and step-brother, Kenny (Mary Ann) Loxtercamp of Waconia. Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Bertha Loxtercamp; infant daughter, Cynthia Uphus; son-in-law, Pete LeClaire; five grandchildren, Rebecca LeClaire, Lee Spaeth, Francis Uphus, Ava Fischer, and Cassidy Kraker; brothers, Barney (Clara) Uphus and Eddie (Verena) Uphus; sisters, Irene (Norbert) Wuertz, Marie (Richard) Wenning, Betty (Lee) Schulzetenberg, and Jeanette (Vernon) Baltes; 3 infant brothers; 2 infant sisters. Serving as casket bearers will be Dean Gould, Corey Kraker, Josh LeClaire, Jason Spaeth, Jared Bailey, Shane Uphus, and Anthony Uphus. Serving as cross bearer will be Melissa Wanner and scripture bearer will be Mara Uphus. Pall bearers will be Bridgett Fischer and Zach Uphus. Reader will be Kayla Werner. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
