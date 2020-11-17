Frances (Terfehr) Sauer

Frances was born on March 9, 1925 in Urbank, MN to Frank and Rose (Bitzan) Terfehr. She married Edwin J. Sauer on September 12, 1944 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Urbank. They farmed the Sauer family farm at West Union, MN and then retired in Osakis, MN. They became avid fisherpersons, sharing many catches with others. Frances’s faith and family were most important to her. She was a great gardener, cook and baker. Until her later years she loved dancing. Favorite pastimes included playing cards, Word Find books, and listening to old time music. Frances Sauer died on November 14, 2020 in Osakis. Left to treasure her memory are her children: Judy (Roger) Virnig of Little Falls, MN, Anne (Jim) Nathe of Osakis, Dave Sauer of Walcott, ND, and Mike (Ginny) Sauer of Sauk Centre, MN; her 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; her sister-in-law Elaine Terfehr of Parkers Prairie and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin; sons John and Jerry “Chopper”; parents Frank and Rose Terfehr; brothers Al, Ray, Bert and Bill Terfehr; sisters Clara Turchin, Theresia Miller, Magdalen Politeski, Alma Revering and Joan Slye; and grandson Danny Virnig. A private interment will be held.
