Florian E. Burg, 78

Sauk Centre, MN (56378)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 69F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.