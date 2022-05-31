Florentine M. Hens, 97

Florentine M. Hens, age 97 of Elrosa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating and Abbott John Klassen, O.S.B. concelebrating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. followed by the Christian Women at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church.
Florentine Mary Michels was born on December 4, 1924 in Lake George Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Joseph and Margaret (Diedrich) Michels. She was united in marriage to Richard Hens on September 19, 1944 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. Florentine was a custodian at Belgrade Schools for 16 years. She raised her family on the farm and wasn't afraid to help out with chores. She was a member and the oldest parishioner for many years at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa and the Christian Women. Florentine enjoyed making beautiful doilies for her family and friends, crocheting, flowers, gardening, mowing the lawn, shaking dice, and enjoyed driving the John Deere 720 while baling hay.
Survivors include her children, Dale Hens of Belgrade, Diane Hens (friend, Kevin) of Melrose, Robert (Joyce) Hens of Melrose, and Karen (Ronald) Altendahl of Melrose; ten grandchildren, Cheryl, Kim, Angela, Mary, Cynthia, Amanda, John, Stephanie, Thomas, and Crystal; 26 great-grandchildren, Cody, Kyle, Olivia, Alisha, Eric, Shannon, Nicholas, Jamie, Krista, Jenna, Logan, Dylan, Paige, Alexis, Katlynn, Brandon, Gabrielle, Kyle, Mira, Nadia, Ivan, Oliver, Brinley, MacKenzie, Dominic, Alexander, and one on the way; great-great-granddaughter, Ava; and sister, Lorraine Imdieke of Melrose.
Florentine was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hens on October 29, 1994; parents; grandson, Gary Boecker on May 20, 1982; and sister, Loretta Imdieke on March 23, 1969.
