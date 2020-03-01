Florence Dirkes, 88

Florence “Flo” Dirkes, age 88 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family as they said the Lord’s Prayer together. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Seven Dolors gathering area in Albany. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. followed by the Christian Mothers, Catholic United Financial, and the Albany American Legion Auxiliary at 6 p.m. Thursday evening in the gathering area. Florence Schleppenbach was born June 28, 1931 to Frank and Anna (Meier) Schleppenbach in Albany, Minnesota where she lived on the family farm with her six siblings. Florence married George Dirkes Jr. on September 6, 1950 and made their home living on the family farm and raising six sons. She was a very hard-working lady who loved to cook, bake, and can foods, but also could do any task on the farm that needed to get done. She was all about being a servant and committed to everything she did. She was truly a role model for her family and a wonderful mother. After George’s passing in 1976, she started working as a cook at Sand’s Restaurant and then started a 30 plus year career as the head cook at Holy Family School in Albany. Her tremendous passion for working with the staff and students and her love of being a part of the “extended HFS family” was a driving force and a main reason she worked until she was 80. She was a mainstay for countless school fundraisers and chaired the dinner for the Annual Church Bazaar for over 30 years. She will be remembered as a very giving person of her talents and time. Over the course of those years, she prepared dinners for thousands of people with some wonderful ladies for many weddings and anniversaries all over central MN to help make their day special. Florence enjoyed listening to old time music and loved to dance. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed the social aspect that came with it. Each year the family spent time at a cabin as she loved to fish, play cards, and visit by the lake. She also enjoyed the occasional trip to a casino where she once again enjoyed the ride, visiting and supporting our Native American friends. Florence volunteered at the Mother Setons Store in Albany and was a long-time member of the Albany American Legion Auxiliary, Christian Mothers, and St. Ann’s Society. Survivors include her children, Dennis, Dale (Judy), Dan (Judy), Dave (Cindy), Dean (Krista), and Daryl (Lynn); grandchildren, Scott, Jeff, Leah, Kayla, Peyton, Presley, Olivia, and Isaiah; great-grandchildren, Emmett, Evelyn, Vivian, Clara, Gwen, Braelyn, Aubrey, Kellen, and Brynn; sister, Lucille Imdieke; and brothers, Albert (Clarice) and Elmer Schleppenbach. Florence was preceded in death by her husband; George Jr., parents, Frank and Anna Schleppenbach; brothers, Sylvester and Norbert Schleppenbach; and sister, Agnes Wehseler. The family wishes to extend thanks to the doctors and staff at the Coborn Cancer Center and St. Cloud Hospital for their compassionate care during her illness. Serving as casket bearers will be Scott, Jeff, Peyton, and Presley Dirkes, Leah Beuning, and Kayla Collins. Cross bearer will be Isaiah Dirkes and scripture bearer will be Olivia Dirkes. Gift bearers will be Braelyn Collins, Emmett Dirkes, and Brynn Beuning. Lector and Eulogy will be by Cindy Dirkes. Eucharistic Ministers will be Lynn Dirkes and Sr. Julien Dirkes. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
