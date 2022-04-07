Florence Arelia Schurman, 93

On March 31, 2022, Florence Arelia Schurman's work on earth was done, and she was welcomed home. May she be blessed by God and greeted by the angels in heaven.
Details will follow regarding a date and time for a public celebration of life to be held in Florence's honor.
Florence Schurman was born on the family farm in New Munich. She was the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Lizzy) Brickweg. She and her husband Bud were married on October 21, 1948. They worked side by side tirelessly pouring their heart and soul into the family farm and the road construction business that they owned. Florence was strong, determined, and fiercely independent. She understood what it was like to serve; she was a part of countless mission trips to remote places like Tonga, Nicaragua, and Guatemala. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers since 1950. Because she loved children, she spent 30+ years volunteering her time to the Holy Family School lunch program since 1989.
She was a lively presence at Carefree Travel. Her travels brought her to virtually every continent but Antarctica. From riding elephants to hiking the remote villages in Vietnam, she lived for the thrill of the adventure. She said, "If I don't do it at 90, I never will. So let's go do it."
She loved all animals and will be fondly remembered around town with her 4-legged friend Brandi beside her, strolling down the Lake Wobegon Trail. Feeding the birds was a passion of hers. In the past, traveling to horse shows was another one of her joys.
One of mom's greatest delights was going to the Timberwolves games and meeting Ricky Rubio. At 90 years old that was a thrill.
She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced any time spent with them.
She never gave up until dementia took her away from us.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Streese; sister, Rita Loxtercamp; daughter in law, Jane Schurman; 4 grandchildren, Jessica (Jon) Ferris, Jay Schurman (Leah), Jacob Schurman (Catie) and Jenna (Ben) Clink, and 12 great-grandchildren with her first great-grandchild on the way.
Florence was sadly predeceased by her parents, her husband Bud "Virgil" Schurman; son, Jerry Schurman; brothers, Herman Brickweg, Tom Brickweg, and Joe Brickweg; sister Marie Christen.
When you walk along a beach at sunset and see the ocean shimmer in last light of day or see the mountains rise up from the plains, stand in wonder and think of Florence. When you hear the first songbirds of spring or breathe the crisp air at the last harvest of fall, remember Florence. When you see a child delight at the county fair, smile for Mom. This was her joy and heartbeat, and she would wish nothing less for you.
