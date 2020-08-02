Everett Sweazey, 73

Everett E. Sweazey, age 73 of Bertha, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Tri-County Hospital in Wadena, Minnesota. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and posted on our website as soon as those details are finalized. Everett Ernest Sweazey, Jr. was born July 31, 1946 in Bloomington, Minnesota to Everett, Sr. and Doloris (Nazer) Sweazey. After high school, Everett enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1973. He furthered his education to become a machinist and was employed at Bystrom Brothers for over 40 years. He was united in marriage to Jerilynn Feela on May 1, 1999 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Everett was an active former member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Bloomington and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Melrose. In his younger years, Everett enjoyed flying and racing gas powered vehicles. Later in life, he enjoyed camping, helping people, especially volunteering at Ruby’s Pantry in Sauk Centre, and liked to share his life experiences with everyone. Survivors include his children, Wanda Sweazey, Darren Sweazey, Terry Sweazey, Joey Sweazey, Mindy (Adam) Boelter, Anthony (Lindsey) Toenyan, and Tanya (Alex) Juergensen; 18 grandchildren; and sisters, Sherry (Rick) Lokken and Sandra Foss. Everett was preceded in death by his wife, Jerilynn Sweazey on July 27, 2019; parents, Everett, Sr. and Doloris; brother, Wayne Foss; daughter, Misty Sweazey; and former wife, Sheila Sweazey. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
