Everett G. Scherping, 85

Everett G. Scherping, age 85 of Freeport, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3 and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, April 4 at the church in Freeport. St. Joseph's Men's Society and Goldenaires Senior Citizens will pray at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Everett Gerald Scherping was born July 27, 1936 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Bernard and Marcella (Pogatchnik) Scherping. He graduated from Holdingford High School and joined the army afterwards. He married Beverly Pierskalla on June 21, 1960 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, Minnesota.
He worked for Sterner Industries in Winsted and Meyer Electric in Melrose before opening his own shop - Everett Scherping Electric. Everett and Beverly ran their business for 45 years. He was a man of many talents and stories - always helping out when needed and cracking a joke while doing so. Everett was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Freeport. He belonged to several organizations including the Roving Hillbillies Snowmobile Club, Freeport Lions, St. Joseph's Men's Society, and several other various church boards. He will be greatly missed by his family.
Survivors include his children, Russell (significant other, Lisa Davis) Scherping of Hugo, Michelle (John) Potter of Pillager, Shawn (Paula) Scherping of Winsted, Kurt (Pam) Scherping of Freeport, Robin (Leo) Schwieters of Rogers; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Virgil (Elaine) Scherping of Winsted, Daniel (Evelyn) Scherping of Cedar, Tom (Anita) Scherping of Helena, Montana; sister, Linda (Jim) Breth of Holdingford; and sister-in-law, Aggie Scherping of Winsted
Everett was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly on December 30, 2019; grandson, Brandon Scherping; and brother, Arthur Scherping.
Serving as casket bearers will be Clinton Scherping, Dylan Scherping, Cody Scherping, Abe Schwieters, Erin Stevens, and Megan Eull.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.