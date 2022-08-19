Evelyn M. Schmidt, 93

Evelyn M. Schmidt, age 93 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Evelyn Margret Walz was born September 20, 1928 in Lake George Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Leo and Margret (Bosl) Walz. She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Schmidt on November 29, 1950 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Evelyn and Bob owned and operated the Theatre Café. Evelyn also worked in the Sauk Centre Public School cafeteria and sold Stanley Home Products for many years. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and the Christian Women. Evelyn enjoyed spending time in the garden, playing cards, quilting, and baking wedding cakes and her famous pies and Christmas cookies.
Survivors include her children, Charlene (Steve) Messerich of Grey Eagle, Kenneth Schmidt of Sturgeon Lake, and Jaime (Laura) Schmidt of Big Lake; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Poepping of Sauk Centre; and brother, Donald (JoAnn) Walz of Sauk Centre.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Schmidt on March 25, 2021; parents; son, Robert Schmidt, Jr.; grandson, Andrew Schmidt; and sisters, Marie Vornbrock and Carol Prodinsky.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
