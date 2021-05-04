Eugenia E. Schulzetenberg, 95

Eugenia E. “Jean” Schulzetenberg, age 95 of Freeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at CentraCare – Melrose Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Eugenia Elizabeth Weier was born December 16, 1925 in Zion Township (St. Martin), Stearns County, Minnesota to Leopold and Johanna (Ehresmann) Weier. She was the youngest of six children. Jean’s family moved to Melrose after her dad died. She graduated from Melrose High School and was the Homecoming Queen. On June 28, 1949 she married Joseph Schulzetenberg at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. After their marriage, Jean worked at Melrose Produce for a short time before becoming a full-time homemaker raising their three children. The family moved to Freeport and while being a homemaker, Jean had a supporting role during the years Joe owned and operated Freeport Hardware. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, Christian Women, and the Crosier Apostolate. For 25 years, Jean was the American Red Cross Bloodmobile Coordinator in Freeport. She enjoyed flowers, traveling, playing Bingo, beautiful music, singing, and a LOVE for chocolate. Jean was an excellent cook (like her mother), and blessed her family, and guests with many delicious meals. Jean had a strong faith and a great love of family. Survivors include her children, Diane Pierce of Roseville, Gail (Philip) Osendorf of Freeport, and Brian (Michele) Schulzetenberg of Melrose; seven grandchildren, Joel, Kristen, Melissa, Ryan, Amber, Brandon, and Brady; and six great-grandchildren, Ava, Isaiah, Preston, Logan, Carson, Landon, and one great-grandson on the way. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Schulzetenberg; parents; son-in-law, Michael Pierce; brothers, Marcellus (Evelyn), Jerome, Othmar (Marvel), Arthur (Sylvia) Weier and sister, Florentine (Joseph) Zenz. Serving as casket bearers will be Brian Schulzetenberg, Brandon Schulzetenberg, Brady Schulzetenberg, Ryan Osendorf, Amber Quayle, and Melissa Barrett. Cross bearers will be Carson Osendorf and Landon Osendorf. Scripture bearers will be Ava Gerrits and Isaiah Gerrits. Lectors will be Phil Osendorf and Diane Pierce. Prayers of the Faithful will be read by Phil Osendorf and Kristen Gerrits. Eucharist Minister will be Phil Osendorf. Thank you to CentraCare – Melrose Care Center staff for caring for Jean the past 8 ½ years. Special thanks to the St. Croix Hospice team, especially Liz, RN and Chaplain James. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
