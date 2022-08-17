Esther Barbara Super was born July 12, 1928, in Grey Eagle, Minnesota, to Otto and Esther (Sadlovsky) Hoffman. On August 24, 1947, she married Frank Super of Flensburg, Minnesota. The couple farmed east of Browerville for 17 years, before moving into Browerville. Esther loved working at Hart's Press in Long Prairie working there until she retired. Esther was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Browerville. She enjoyed farm life. Her numerous flower beds and gardens were always abundant. Esther canned her produce, being well known for her celery pickles. She baked coffee cakes, which were always a requested hit with family and friends. She spent her evenings, frying fresh fish that Frank would bring home, finishing the meal with homemade rice pudding. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, dancing, bowling, and playing marathon Rummikub.
After moving to the nursing home, Esther thoroughly enjoyed ALL the little responsibilities that she was eager to help with. These tasks included folding towels, watering, and planting flowers. She was very proud of her grandson Cory and always inquired about Great Grandson Tully and if he liked school, the answer was yes. This brought a smile to her face, and she would quip, "He must have inherited his smartness from her!"
Esther passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Centracare Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
Survivors include her son, James (Pat) Super of Sauk Centre; grandson, Cory (Alissa) Super of Deep Haven; great-grandson, James "Tully" of Deep Haven; Sister, Donna Mae (Hal) McIntire of Ogden, Utah; brother, Oscar (Pauline) Hoffman of Grey Eagle; many nieces and nephews Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Super on November 28, 1985; sister, Ernestine (Don) Hanzlik of Ogden, Utah.
A funeral was helpd on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre, with the Reverend Becky Thomas presiding. Burial was at the Evergreen Cemetery in Browerville. Arrangements for Esther were with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville, MN.
