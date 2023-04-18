Erma Cooper, 85

Erma J. Cooper, age 85 of Meire Grove, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at her home in Meire Grove, Minnesota.
An inurnment will be held at a later date at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Clotho, Minnesota.
Erma J. Cooper, age 85 of Meire Grove, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at her home in Meire Grove, Minnesota.
An inurnment will be held at a later date at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Clotho, Minnesota.
Erma JoAnn McIntyre was born December 21, 1937 in Bertha, Minnesota to William and Anna (Bodle) McIntyre. On August 9, 1953 she was united in marriage to Richard James Fearing in Minneapolis. The couple lived in Long Prairie where she worked at Harts Press which later she retired from. Richard passed away in 2003. Erma was united in marriage to Charles Cooper on June 24, 2006 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. The couple moved to Melrose and then to Meire Grove to be close to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Erma was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie and the American Legion Post 12 Unit 12 Auxiliary in Long Prairie. She liked to keep busy by exercising every morning, bowling, gardening, dancing, and listening to music.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie Cooper of Meire Grove; children, Pam (Mark) Tabara of Moose Lake, Rosanne Duffee of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, and Tina (Jamie) Fearing-Mehr of Grey Eagle; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren with two on the way due in May and July; brothers, Roger (Jan) McIntyre of Long Prairie and Bradley McIntyre of Maple Plain.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Richard Fearing on September 25, 2003; sister, Shirley McIntyre; son-in-law, Patrick Duffee; and one great-grandson, Cameron Duffee.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.