Eric Mergen, 48, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020 with family by his side. A visitation was held on Monday, December 14th from 10–11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Interment followed in the St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Farming. Eric was born March 12, 1972 to Joseph and Marilyn Mergen. He is the second youngest in the family of ten children. He graduated from Albany High School in 1990; began working for Kraft and remained employed at Kraft for over 30 years, until his death. He married Brenda Bican in 2016 and they resided near Albany. Eric is known for his quiet demeanor, patience, always willing to lend a helping hand, and more than anything his humble and simple life. He loved hunting, campfires, online and live auctions, and searching the internet for great deals. Eric is survived by his loving wife Brenda; his stepdaughters Nicole and Kali Bican-Job; his mother Marilyn Mergen of Farming; mother-in-law Darlene (Orin) Baxter; his brothers and sisters: Kerry (Barb) Mergen of Farming, Tim (Lynn) Mergen of Litchfield, Tom (Kim) Mergen of Fountain Hills, AZ, Michelle (Brad) Fleischacker of Winsted, Maureen (Ron) Schaefer of Melrose, Joe (Joani) Mergen of Albany, Margo (John) Mackedanz of Lakeville, Kurt (Janice) Mergen of Maple Lake, Lee Mergen of Burtrum and many nieces and nephews that were very special to him. He is also survived by his in-laws Judy Branum of St. Paul, Trudy Bican of St. Paul, Jack (Kelly) Bican of Clarissa, Dawn (Billy) Brown of Eagle Bend, Vicki Goad of Sartell, Brian (Jackie) Bican of Monticello. Eric was preceded in death by his father Joseph Mergen; his grandparents Joe and Hedwig (Haddie) Winter, John and Gertrude Mergen; his father-in-law Jack Bican; Agnes and John Bican, Lelah and Lowell Swanson. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to either the Farming Baseball Club (PO Box 65, Richmond, MN 56368) or Poor Claires Monastery (421 4th St. S., Sauk Rapids, MN 56379).
