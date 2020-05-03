Emogene Schloegl, 83

Emogene “Jean” Schloegl, age 83 of Sauk Centre, died Monday, April 28, 2020 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. No services will be held. Burial will take place at a later date in Eagle Bend, Minnesota. Emogene Splinter was born November 3, 1936 in Lake Crystal, Minnesota to Henry and Mary Ellen (Noblit) Splinter. Her family moved to Eagle Bend when she was 13 years old. She graduated from Eagle Bend High School in 1955 and on July 28, 1955 she married Eli Triebenbach. They divorced in 1971. On August 15, 1973 she married Julian Schloegl. Throughout her life, she worked various jobs including at a group home in Sauk Centre. By growing up on a farm, Jean became an animal lover, having many pets throughout the years. She raised chickens, enjoyed gardening, and opened her home to anyone in need. Jean was a strong-willed generous person who was always on the go. She stayed busy shopping, traveling, going to the casino, going out to eat, and belonging to two birthday clubs. She also had an extensive collection of family history. She enjoyed going to tractor pulls with her husband (even pulling a few times herself), sewing, crocheting, photography, and listening to country music. Survivors include her children, Allen (Kremi) Triebenbach of New Ulm, Laurie (Pete) Marthaler of Sauk Centre, Nancy (John) Schloegl of Sauk Centre, Terry (Lois) Triebenbach of Big Sandy, Texas, Shelly Weiss of Little Falls, and Mike (Tammie) Triebenbach of Sauk Centre; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
