Elvera Von Wahlde, 81

Elvera E. “Vera” Von Wahlde, age 81 of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Elvera Elizabeth Beuning was born November 10, 1939 in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Lawrence and Viola (Cremers) Beuning. Vera graduated from Melrose High School in 1957. She was united in marriage to Jerome Von Wahlde on August 13, 1958 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis. Vera worked at the Freeport Café which she and Jerome owned and operated for a year and a half. She enjoyed helping Jerome on the farm but primarily was the family caretaker, raising their eight children. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle, Christian Mothers, and the St. Frances Mission Group. Vera was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking pies. She loved to dance and was a member of the Polka Lovers Club. Vera enjoyed gardening and flowers, roses being her favorite. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Jerome Von Wahlde of Melrose; children, Dave (Cathy) Von Wahlde of Sauk Centre, Judy (Jim) Pundsack of Melrose, Gail (Ken) Hommerding of Grey Eagle, John (Sandy) Von Wahlde of Freeport, Mary Beth (Ken) Scherping of Freeport, Dan (Brenda) Von Wahlde of Grey Eagle, Gary (Tammi) Von Wahlde of Sauk Centre, and Mike (Rachel) Von Wahlde of Melrose; 28 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brothers and sisters, Helen Brake of Sauk Centre, Mary Lou (Duane) Shay of Albany, Vern (Kathy) Beuning of St. Cloud, Bridget (Larry) Rinek of Santa Clara, California, Dale (Lawreen) Beuning of Fort Madison, Iowa, Dennis Beuning of Warner Robins, Georgia, Bonnie (Steve) Donnay of Sauk Centre, Roger (Peggy) Beuning of Annandale, and Rick Beuning of Cleveland, Mississippi. Vera was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Jane Beuning; brother, Greg Beuning; and brother-in-law, Ralph Brake. Serving as casket bearers will be Wendy Tschida, Nathan Pundsack, April Wegleitner, Carstin Von Wahlde, Cody Von Wahlde, Tony Scherping, and Kaitlyn Euteneuer. Cross bearer will be Greta Von Wahlde and scripture bearer will be Madisyn Von Wahlde. Readers will be Mikayla Von Wahlde and McKenna Von Wahlde and petitions will be read by Madalyn Von Wahlde. Serving as gift bearers will be Mike Von Wahlde, Rachel Von Wahlde, Luke Von Wahlde, and Adley Von Wahlde. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
