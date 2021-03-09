Elsi Anderson, 95

Elsie K. Anderson, age 95 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Getty Street Assisted Living in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle with Rev. Marty Porter officiating. Elsie Katherine Eschenbacher was born January 15, 1926 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Walter and Martha (Luttman) Eschenbacher. She graduated from Brainerd High School and was a telephone operator. Elsie met Glen Anderson in Brainerd and was united in marriage on November 30, 1946. The couple moved to Upsala and together owned and operated Anderson’s Dry Goods for 18 years. In 1975 they moved to Big Birch Lake. Elsie was employed as a dietic cook for the Melrose Hospital for 18 years. She retired in 1990 and moved to Sauk Centre. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre and the Ladies Aid. Elsie loved to quilt, play cards, and spend time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Joyce (Jerry) Sabrowky of Sauk Centre and JoAnn (Bob) Wilson of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Carl Eschenbacher of Baxter and Larry Eschenbacher of Ardmore, Oklahoma. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Anderson on June 26, 1982; parents; son, Glen A. Anderson; daughter-in-law, Shirley Anderson; sister, Jeanette Simmonds; and brother, Don Eschenbacher. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
