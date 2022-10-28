Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon with Rev. Greg Miller OSB officiating for Elmer Keppers, 82, who passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Visitation held on Tuesday, November 1, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at St. Benedict's Church and an hour before the Mass on Wednesday. Burial at St. Benedict's Parish Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.
Elmer was born on January 23, 1940 in St. Cloud to Philip and Lucy (Merkling) Keppers. He married Marlene Mayers on October 25, 1969 at St. Mary's Church in Holdingford. He truly enjoyed farming on the family farm on which he grew up. He was a member of St. Benedict's Church in Avon and The Catholic Order of Foresters.
Family was of utmost importance to Elmer along with friends and farming. He appreciated homemade cookies, candy and food in general. He cherished all aspects of the outdoors; through farming the fields and simple walks in the woods. He loved playing cards and visiting with friends and family. Elmer was a quiet soul who was always very humble and caring. Actions spoke more than words.
Elmer is survived by his loving wife, Marlene of Avon; children: Vicki (Joe) Kunkel of Pearl Lake, Kathy (Mark) Lutgen of St. Cloud, Bill of Avon and Jim (Mary) of Sunburg; grandchildren: Hannah, Sarah, Abby, Dan, Lillyanna, Adam, Jessica, Elizabeth, Andrew and John; and sister, Ruth (Pat) Kosel of St. Cloud.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Eva (Harold) Schwinghammer, Paul (Ginger), Ella (Bob) Budde, Bob (Joan), Adam, Susan and Margaret.
