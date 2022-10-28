Elmer Keppers, 82

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon with Rev. Greg Miller OSB officiating for Elmer Keppers, 82, who passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Visitation held on Tuesday, November 1, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at St. Benedict's Church and an hour before the Mass on Wednesday. Burial at St. Benedict's Parish Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.

Elmer was born on January 23, 1940 in St. Cloud to Philip and Lucy (Merkling) Keppers. He married Marlene Mayers on October 25, 1969 at St. Mary's Church in Holdingford. He truly enjoyed farming on the family farm on which he grew up. He was a member of St. Benedict's Church in Avon and The Catholic Order of Foresters.

