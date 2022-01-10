Elmer H. Orth, 90

Elmer H. Orth, age 90 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the CentraCare Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Elmer Orth was born on June 28, 1931 at the farm place of his parents Mary (Bromenshenkel) and Lambert Orth. He attended country school and after his graduation, worked on the family farm with his father. He married Delores Weber on August 23, 1955. They had been married 66 loving years before his passing.
Elmer purchased Bromen's Dairy after working for Alex Bromen ten years. He operated Orth's Quality Dairy with his brother, Richard. He retired at the age of 62 and sold the Dairy to his son, Mark.
Elmer was a man of great faith. He volunteered as an usher and auditor of weekly collections at St. Paul's Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd & 4th Degree, Chamber of Commerce, and was Fraternal Secretary for Catholic Aid Association for over 25 years. Elmer loved being with people, playing cards, traveling and most of all being with his family. Elmer was known for his zest for life and infectious smile.
Survivors include his wife, Delores of Sauk Centre; four children, Karen (Gayle) O'Leary of West Fargo, ND, Carol (Sid) Bjelland of Bemidji, MN, Mark (Cheryl Saari) of Moundsview, MN, and Lori of Circle Pines, MN; grandchildren, Brian, Brandon (Jess), Shannon, Megan, Nicole (Josh), and Heather; great grandchildren, Brynn, Beckett, and Teagan; brothers, Eymard and Richard Orth; sisters, Millie Morgel and Marion Cameron; and sisters-in-law, Edna Orth, Maryann Orth, and Lucille Orth.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter, Leonard, Donald, and Philip Orth; sister, Dorothy Orth; brothers-in-law, Tom Cameron and Steve Morgel; sisters-in-law, Lucille, Jenny, and Dorothy Orth.
The Elmer Orth family wants to extend a special "Thank you" to the medical personnel and CentraCare personnel that attended to his needs over the years. We are grateful for the loving care he received.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
