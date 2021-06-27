Elma 'Kay' Cartwright, 80

Elma ‘Kay’ Kathryn (Brendon) Cartwright, age 80, formerly from St. Louis Park, MN, died peacefully, November 20, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Kay was born on April 5, 1940 as the second child to Weldon and Fern Brendon, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Gabriel School of Nursing in Little Falls, Minnesota in 1961. Upon graduating, she worked as a missionary nurse in Nassau, Bahamas. She returned to Minnesota and had a long, fulfilling career working as a surgical nurse at the University of Minnesota. She met her loving husband David Kallenbach in 1990 and they married in May 2000. They spent their retirement years sharing time between their homes in Minnesota and Arizona. Kay cherished being a grandmother and loved every moment she shared with her grandchildren. They brought her tremendous joy and happiness. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed numerous arts and crafts activities. She was preceded in death by her parents Weldon and Fern Brendon and sister Barbara Reiff and subsequently by her brother Jimmy Brendon. She is survived by her husband David Kallenbach; children: Tim (Betsy) Cartwright, Julie (Tim) Bartol Cartwright, Phil (Katie) Cartwright; brother: Bruce (Mary Lu) Brendon; step-children: Art (Mona) Kallenbach, Randy (Rogina) Kallenbach, Cheryl (Ken) Brown and Patti (David) Purdy; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Rose) Cartwright, Ryan Cartwright, Afton Bartol, Kathryn Cartwright, Michael Cartwright, Maggie Cartwright and Matthew Cartwright; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
