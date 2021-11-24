Ella Monica (Keppers) Budde, 81

Ella Monica (Keppers) Budde, age 81 of Albany, passed away peacefully with her children at her side on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Seven Dolors Gathering Area in Albany. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. followed by a rosary by the Christian Mothers at 4:15 p.m. Friday evening.
Ella was born January 23, 1940, to Philip and Lucy Keppers in St. Cloud, MN. She grew up on a dairy farm in Avon, Mn, and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1958. She loved helping others and worked as a nursing assistant at St. Cloud Hospital prior to marrying the love of her life, Robert Charles Budde. Ella and Bob were married August 30,1960, at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon, MN. They lovingly raised their children on their dairy farm west of Albany and, by example taught them the value of a solid work ethic, honesty, simplicity, gratitude and the strength found in faith and family.
She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers Society.
Ella enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, playing cards, volunteering, sewing/crafting and decorating their home for the holidays. She and Bob loved dancing to old-tyme music, travelling, camping, occasional trips to the casino and the gathering of family and friends.
Ella is survived by her children, Lori (Dennis) Rolfs of Maple Grove, Ron of Albany, Randy (Denise) of Sauk Rapids, Krista (Mark Eckel) of Nowthen and Jerry (Lisa) of Windsor Heights, IA; grandchildren, Lindsey, Maggie (Derek), Abby, Nick, Chris, Katie, Kaela, Gabby, Nathan, Emily, Angela and Carson; great-grandchildren, Thaddeus and Ophelia; siblings, twin brother Elmer (Marlene) of Avon and Ruth (Pat) Kosel of St. Cloud.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Lucy; her beloved husband, Bob; infant daughter, Janelle; siblings, Eva (Harold) Schwinghammer, Paul (Ginger), Bob (Joan), Adam, Susan and Margaret and daughter-in-law, Doris.
A special thank you to the staff at the Mother of Mercy Campus of care and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and attentive care.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
