Elizabeth "Betty" Petermeier, 88

Elizabeth “Betty” Petermeier, age 88 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at CentraCare Melrose – Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meier Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose. A public visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Elizabeth Deters was born April 6, 1932 in Elrosa, Minnesota to Frank and Maggie (Uphus) Deters. She completed the 8th grade and later began working as a nursing assistant at the Melrose Hospital prior to her marriage. On June 27, 1955 she was united in marriage to James Petermeier at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. The couple farmed north of Melrose and raised four children. In 1970, Betty started working at Pine Villa Nursing Home as a nursing assistant, she loved taking care of the residents. Betty began a new career in cleaning that became another enjoyment of hers. She worked as a cleaning lady for Patton-Schad Funeral Home and several other local businesses and private homes for many years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose, Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050 Auxiliary, and the Christian Mothers. Betty enjoyed baking, cooking, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed dancing, walking, and was known for her delicious banana bread, brownies, and refrigerator pickles. Survivors include her children, Mark Petermeier (significant other, Sandy Kleinfehn) of Melrose, Sandy (Ron) Meyer of Little Birch Lake, Sue (Randy) Moening of Melrose, and Jeff (Sue) Petermeier of Melrose; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters and brother-in-law, Lucy Petermeier, Bernette Petermeier Finken, Edna Brannan Jack Petermeier, and Anna Mae Deters. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Petermeier on January 24, 2020; parents, Frank and Maggie Deters; great-granddaughter, Cardi Sue Cruz; and brothers and sisters, Ann Hinnenkamp, Henry Deters, Frankie Deters, and Helen Meyer. Serving as casket bearers will be Nathan Meyer, Adam Petermeier, Candice Beilke, Brandon Cruz, Noel Meyer, Tyler Petermeier, Mitchell Moening, and Katy Sue Petermeier. Cross bearer will be Kendra Moening and scripture bearer will be Peyton Petermeier. Music will be by Nick Meyer. Readers will be Noel Meyer and Sydney Petermeier and the eulogy will be read by Nathan Meyer. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.