Eleanor Niehoff, 98

Eleanor A. Niehoff, age 98 of New Munich, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Eleanor Angeline Sand was born November 20, 1922 in Grove Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Henry and Cathryn (Nefzger) Sand. She was united in marriage to Joseph Niehoff on October 21, 1953 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich, Christian Women, Catholic United Financial, and the Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050 Auxiliary in Melrose. Eleanor enjoyed cooking and baking, crocheting and embroidering, quilting, sewing, gardening, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eleanor was God’s humble servant, quiet and reserved, and slow to anger. Survivors include her children, Loren (Jane) Niehoff of Melrose, Alan (Sandy) Niehoff of Greenwald, and Joelle (Tom) Ehresmann of St. Martin; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Clara Thull of New Munich; brother-in-law, Bernie Wiebolt of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Niehoff; parents; grandson, Anton Niehoff; four angels; sisters, Dorine Wiebolt and Esther Sand; brother-in-law, Tony Thull. Serving as casket bearers will be Mark Niehoff, Kurt Niehoff, Brent Niehoff, Ryan Ehresmann, Amy Thieschafer, and Nicole Rydelius. Cross bearer will be Cathryn Uphoff and scripture bearer will be Kayla Wilwerding. Readers will be Jodi Niehoff and Amy Thieschafer and honorary bearers will be Eleanor’s family at Tree of Life in New Munich. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
