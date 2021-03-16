Elaine Hubert, 59

Elaine M. Hubert, age 59 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rebecca Thomas officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Elaine Marie Hubert was born November 23, 1961 in Glenwood, Minnesota to James and Marie (Escher) Hubert. She was united in marriage to Bill Gillies in 1979. Elaine attended Alexandria Technical College for business management. From 1992 through 1993 she managed Sauk Centre apartments. In 1998 Elaine became the parts shipper of Mastersbuilt Race Cars in Crothersville, Indiana for three years. She traveled all over on weekends managing apparel trailers for the Big Boys on the dirt track racing circuit for Keith and Tader Masters. She was united in marriage to Patrick DeFoe in 2014. In 2014, Elaine managed the job of a lifetime, Step on in Thrift in Sauk Centre, working with adults with disabilities. Elaine said, “If you find a job you love to do, you will never work a day in your life.” She was a member of Women of Today in Sauk Centre, a very fun, smiley organization she truly loved. Elaine loved a bargain, especially at garage sales and while antiquing. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother to a lot of “extras” who she adored, but most of all, loved being a mother. Her favorite saying was “Make one person smile each day.” Survivors include her husband, Pat DeFoe of Sauk Centre; children, Eric (Denise) Gillies of Minot, North Dakota and Bradly (Erin) Gillies of Carlos; seven grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren; and brother, Gordon (Suzanne) Hubert of Sauk Centre. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and her stillborn half-sister, Margaret. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services, Sauk Centre.
