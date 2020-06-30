Eileen Mae Lieser, 88 of Belgrade died peacefully at her home in Sauk Centre on Sunday, June 28, 2020. A private graveside services will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Belgrade. Eileen Mae Lieser was born on October 1, 1931 on the family farm near Roscoe, the daughter of Christian and Veronica (Flint) Kotschevar. She attended Paynesville High School. After her schooling she worked at the telephone company in Paynesville. On June 8, 1954, Eileen was united in marriage to Jerome Lieser at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe. They made their home and farmed near Spring Hill. They retired in 1990 and moved to Belgrade. After Jerome’s death on May 4, 2006, Eileen moved to Elrosa until going to Getty Street Assisted Living in Sauk Centre in 2016. Eileen was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where she was active in Christian Mothers and Catholic United Financial. She enjoyed camping, auctions, fishing and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Daniel Lieser (Rhonda Miller), Karen (Gary) Gruber, Debbie (Randy) Hemmesch, Diane (Leon) Roelike, Gary (Trudy) Lieser, Mary (Dan) Hopfer, Mike (Mary) Lieser, Doris (Michael) Reinke and Jodi (Bill) Carroll; 27 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; sons, John and Roger; parents and brother, Laverne Kotschevar. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. www.hafh.org
