Eileen Fritzlar

Eileen C. Fritzlar, age 84 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Fairway Pines in Sauk Centre, Minnesota A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Joe Korf officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Eileen Clara Ebensteiner was born March 10, 1936 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Adolph and Eleanor (Peters) Ebensteiner. On May 7, 1957, she married Donald Fritzlar at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. She enjoyed cleaning, shopping, and hosting dinner parties. Eileen was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters, Christian Mothers, and Paul F. Donart VFW Post 2853 Auxiliary. Survivors include her two children, John Fritzlar of Long Prairie and Sue Schurhamer of Sauk Centre; five grandchildren, Steve (Melissa) Schurhamer, Troy (Crystal) Fritzlar, Sara (Jeremy) Similey, Staci (Geno) Christensen, and Ammy (Tim) Woeste; fifteen great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Roni Ebensteiner of Chaska. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Fritzlar on October 29, 2015; parents; infant brother, Julian; and brother, Celestine “Jack” Ebensteiner. Casket bearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cross bearer will be Alexis Woeste and scripture bearers will be Cheyenne Sogge and Arianna Similey. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you say a prayer in remembrance of Eileen. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
