Edwin Lunser, 91, of Long Prairie, passed away on June 18, 2021. Funeral services for Edwin will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Iten Funeral Home in Browerville with Pastor Kali Christensen officiating. Burial will be held at the Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Long Prairie. Edwin was born April 22, 1930, in Round Prairie Township, Todd County to Emil and Olga (Tabatt) Lunser. In his early years, Edwin worked at Long Prairie Oil. He married Anna Wiegers on May 23, 1954, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. Edwin farmed and milked cows until his retirement. Edwin loved animals, especially dogs and cats. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing and was most passionate about playing music with his guitar and concertina and attending bluegrass festivals. He was known for being set in his ways and would often say “I’ll get there when I get there.” Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Olga; wife, Anna; siblings, Ruben, Art, Roselyn, and Bob. He is survived by his children, Dave (Bonnie) Lunser, Dean (Julie) Lunser, Donna (Jeff) Klaphake, Dick (Karen) Lunser; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jane Lunser and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
