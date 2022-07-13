Edwin "Ed" H. Koenig, 87

Edwin H. "Ed" Koenig, age 87 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the CentraCare Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 18 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 12 to 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be at 5:30 p.m. and immediately following will be a rosary by the Knights of Columbus Sunday evening.
Edwin Herman Koenig was born June 7, 1935 in New Munich, Minnesota to George and Mary (Raeker) Koenig. He grew up in New Munich on a farm in Oak Township and graduated from Melrose High School in 1953. He joined the U.S. Army and served his country from 1955 to 1957; spending 16 months in Japan. Ed met the love of his life, Theresa Rooney, at the New Munich Ballroom and on June 13, 1961 they were united in marriage in Padua, Minnesota. After their marriage, the couple resided in Sauk Centre where Ed owned and operated Depot Feeds for over 50 years. The family he created with Theresa was the most important part of Ed's life. Together they created a large family that loved hard, worked hard and played hard. After retirement, Ed and Theresa enjoyed wintering in Florida for 16 years. He enjoyed spending summers at lake cabin with his family and friends, playing cards and Farkle, and making an occasional trip to the casino.
Ed was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Bishop Busch Council #4863 Knights of Columbus, former president of the Lions Club, and former president of the Sauk Centre Chamber of Commerce.
The family he leaves behind include his wife, Theresa Koenig of Sauk Centre; children, Marlene (Dale) VanHavermaet of Ward Springs, Patsy (Dale) Ahrens of Ward Springs, Cheryl Kampsen of Brooten, Shelly (Gary) Swanson of Andover, Pam (Jacob) Hauge of Sunburg, and Sara (Michael) Martin of Bayport; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Zierden of Melrose and Flossie (Rich) Hoppe of New Munich.
Ed was welcomed to Heaven by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and son-in-law, Randy Kampsen.
Serving as casket bearers will be Lance VanHavermaet, Dustin Kampsen, Austin Kampsen, Benjamin Swanson, Zachary Swanson, and Brian Ruegemer. Pall bearers will be Naomi Ruegemer and Jennifer VanHavermaet. Cross bearer will be Madalyn Martin and scripture bearer will be Claire Hauge. Reader will be Jana Messer. Gift bearers will be Kelsey Moser, Brittni Berg, and Evalyn Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
