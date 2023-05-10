Edwin Conrad Duclos

Edwin Conrad Duclos passed away comfortably and peacefully at home with family April 18, 2023.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grey Eagle, with visitation one hour before Mass. Luncheon will follow at the church. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Monday, June 26, arriving 1:30 for staging.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.