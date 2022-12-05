Edwin Christ Ruegemer, 87

Edwin Christ Ruegemer was born on October 15, 1935, the son of Alfred and Mary Magdalena (Blonigen) Ruegemer of St. Martin Minnesota. He graduated high school and then started working in the trade as a carpenter. This trade would become a passion. Over the years Edwin built many homes, making people's dreams come to reality. Edwin was a soft spoken, kind man who devoted his life to the catholic church. He was a member of the St. John Vianney Church in Long Prairie. He prayed the rosary daily and attended church as long as his body would allow him. When he was not working or attending or helping in a capacity to the church, Edwin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being out in the woods making firewood. He could be found at the table working his way through a tough puzzle or out and about taking a four-wheeler ride. This loving and wise man will be missed by all who knew him.
Edwin, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Assumption Community in Cold Spring. He was 87 years old. He leaves behind his sister, Lorraine Hoffman; brothers, Melvin and Larry Ruegemer; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Mary; siblings, Sylvester Ruegemer, Marcella Zierden, Viola Zierden, Lorella Pundsack, Virgil Ruegemer; and grandparents.
Special thank you to the staff at Assumption Community and St. Croix Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Long Prairie. Burial immediately followed at the St. Martin Catholic Cemetery in St. Martin. Arrangements are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville.
