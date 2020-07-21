Edward M. Job, 88

Edward M. Job, age 88 of Freeport, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Freeport, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Albany American Legion. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass on Tuesday. Edward Mark Job was born April 21, 1932 in Freeport, Minnesota to Ralph and Wilhelmina (Wensmann) Job. Ed served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956 during the Korean Era as a paratrooper. He married Agnes Fleischhacker on June 6, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Ed and Agnes farmed south of Freeport, and in 1999 they moved to town. Ed enjoyed square dancing, helping on the farm, and playing Solitaire. He was always ready to play cards with the locals. Ed was a quiet man who was always proud to be a farmer and proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, St. Joseph’s Men’s Society, Albany American Legion, and a lifetime member of the NFO (National Farming Organization). Survivors include his children, Elmer (Kristal) Job, Roger (Carol) Job, Leroy Job, Bertha (Don) Hartung, Linus (Tracy) Job, Kevin (Marianne O’Malley) Job, Donald Job, and Nancy (Bob) Middendorf; 31 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Dorothy Blommel, Art (Joan) Job, Louis (Matilda) Job, Mary Jane Urbasich, Richard Job, Clara (Jerry) Michael, and Ethel Carlson. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Job on December 3, 2017; parents; son, Harold Job; grandsons, Bradley Middendorf and Eric Job; sisters, Deloros Waldorf and Marcella Berscheid; brother, Harold Job; sister-in-law, Jane Job; and brothers-in-law, John Urbasich, Bernard Carlson, Jim Blommel, Roman Waldorf, and Nick Berscheid. Serving as casket bearers will be Alex, Lucas, Marcus, Ryan, and Levi Job, Nathan and Chris Hartung, and Cole Middendorf. Serving as cross bearer will be Peyton Job and scripture bearer will be Beth Middendorf. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.