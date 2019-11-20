Edward Klaphake, 84

Edward G. “Ed” Klaphake, age 84 of Sauk Centre, died unexpectedly November 17, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Edward George Klaphake was born April 20, 1935 in Getty Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Herman and Anna (Middendorf) Klaphake. He attended country school and Sauk Centre High School. Ed served in the National Guard for a few years. During that time, he married Marlene Ritter on July 8, 1959 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Ward Springs, Minnesota. The couple worked side by side on their farm southeast of Sauk Centre and raised eleven children. Ed retired from dairy farming in 2000 and continued crop farming. Ed was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and served on the Sauk Centre Creamery Board. He enjoyed playing cards, going for drives to look at the crops, watching sports, and attending his grandchildren’s school and church events. Survivors include his children, Charles Klaphake, JoAnn (Bob) Kohorst, Mary (Brian) Borgerding, Sharon (Rod) Hanson, Jim (Carol) Klaphake, Ron (Amy) Klaphake, Mark (Jennifer) Klaphake, Linda (Chad) Gamradt, Dan (Jenn) Klaphake, Paul (Traci) Klaphake and Jason (Tiffany) Klaphake all of Sauk Centre; 26 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Herman (Kathy) Klaphake; and sisters, Margaret Breitbach and Val (Steve) Kral. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Klaphake on April 1, 2013; parents; brother, Tony Klaphake; and sisters, Leona Boeckermann and Lorraine Marthaler. Serving as casket bearers will be Ed’s sons, Charles, Jim, Ron, Mark, Dan, Paul and Jason. Serving as cross bearer will be Kaylee Hanson and scripture bearer will be Morgan Gamradt. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Holy Family School in Sauk Centre. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services, Sauk Centre.
Edward Klaphake, 84
Service information
Nov 20
Visitation
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
4:00PM-9:00PM
4:00PM-9:00PM
Saint Paul's Catholic Church
304 Sinclair Lewis Avenue
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
304 Sinclair Lewis Avenue
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
Nov 21
Visitation
Thursday, November 21, 2019
9:45AM-10:45AM
9:45AM-10:45AM
Saint Paul's Catholic Church
304 Sinclair Lewis Avenue
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
304 Sinclair Lewis Avenue
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
Nov 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, November 21, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Saint Paul's Catholic Church
304 Sinclair Lewis Avenue
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
304 Sinclair Lewis Avenue
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
