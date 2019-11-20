Edward Klaphake, 84

Sauk Centre, MN (56378)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High near 40F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.