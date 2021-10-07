Edna M. Polipnick, 87

Edna M. Polipnick, age 87 of Sauk Centre, passed away from complications of dementia on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 surrounded by her family at Fairway Pines in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 13 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Todd Schneider officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church in Sauk Centre.
Edna Mae Schurman was born June 7, 1934 in Sauk Centre Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Edward and Loretta (Schwartz) Schurman. On October 1, 1955, she was united in marriage to her best friend and love of her life, Robert "Bob" Polipnick. Edna was a homemaker all her life, raising their four children. She loved playing bridge, golf, entertaining, shopping, and eating sweets. She could be found on a bleacher or on the sideline at every sporting event, band/choir concert, play and dance recital that her kids, grandkids, and most recently her great-grandchildren participated in. She was also known as "balloon grandma" to her great-grandchildren. Her life was a living example of her faith in God. She was instrumental in starting the St. Faustina Adoration Chapel where up until a couple of years ago she spent time daily in front of our Lord in the Chapel.
Edna was a wonderful cook and baker. The cookie jar was always full of her homemade chocolate chip cookies. Her famous brownies may die with her as none of her family has yet to get the recipe right. She was a lifetime homemaker who took pride in her home and her appearance.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Polipnick; children, Mary (Dan) Borgmann, Mickey (Bruce) Welle, Marcia (Lee) Riedel, and Rob (Sue) Polipnick; grandchildren, Tim (Janelle) Borgmann, Matt (Lindsay) Borgmann, Katie (Cory) Nathe, Annie (Charlie) Korenchen, Chrissy (Kris) Hokanson, Becky (Paul) Winters, Beth (Ira) Bradford, Lindsay (Nick) Cox, Jordan Welle, BJ Welle, Andy Riedel, Jenny (Ben) Roloff, Courtney (Curtis) Krump, Robby (Ashley) Polipnick, and Stephy Polipnick; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Mason, Isaac, Peyton, Nora, Isaiah, Carter, Boston, Max, Liam, Raya, James, Brynn, Easton, Holly, Sawyer, Mila, Millie, Hudson, Quinn, Maisey, Neil, Grayson, Jack, Brooks, baby Krump, and baby Polipnick due in 2022; brothers, Ed Schurman and Bill (Dee) Schurman; sisters-in-law, Florence Schurman, Juleen "Lee" Johnston, Mary Ann Polipnick, and Laura (Bill) Pohl.
Edna was preceded in death by her brother, Virgil "Bud" Schurman; and sisters, Valeria "Larrie" Polipnick, Germayne "Jerry" Simmer, DeLoris Trombley and Bette Hennessey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Family School in Sauk Centre and St. Faustina Adoration Chapel C/O St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.