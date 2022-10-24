Edmund Roman Harren, 90

Edmund "Ed" Roman Harren, ­­90, of Freeport, MN, died on October 22, 2022 at his home in Freeport, MN surrounded by his family. A beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, son, uncle, cousin, friend and colleague, Ed was born on March 27, 1932 in St. Francis, MN (rural Freeport, Stearns County) to John G. and Elizabeth (Gerads) Harren, the fourth of eight children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating and Rev. Robert Harren concelebrating. interment will be at the parish cemetery with Military Honors by the Holdingford V.F.W.

