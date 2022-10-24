Edmund Roman Harren, 90

Edmund "Ed" Roman Harren, 90, of Freeport, MN, died on October 22, 2022 at his home in Freeport, MN surrounded by his family. A beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, son, uncle, cousin, friend and colleague, Ed was born on March 27, 1932 in St. Francis, MN (rural Freeport, Stearns County) to John G. and Elizabeth (Gerads) Harren, the fourth of eight children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating and Rev. Robert Harren concelebrating. interment will be at the parish cemetery with Military Honors by the Holdingford V.F.W.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Ed grew up in rural Freeport. As a young man, Ed worked in the harvest fields of North Dakota and as a farm hand. He was drafted in 1953 into the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. He was stationed in Panama and received an honorable discharge in 1955. He was married to Irene A. Herickhoff on 7-5-1955 at the Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Elrosa, MN. Ed worked at the creamery in Donnelly, MN and worked to receive his grading, testing and boiler license. As a result, he became the assistant manager and butter maker. In 1964 Ed purchased the family farm from his parents and became third generation owner. Over the years he was involved in the National Farmers Organization. For 23 years he served as a divisional board member for AMPI and 13 years as a regional director. He also served for six years on the Minnesota Association of Co-ops through AMPI and attended national dairy meetings in Washington DC.
Ed served as a parish trustee at St. Francis parish for five years before retiring from farm life. In 1991 Ed and Irene moved to Freeport, for the next 15 years he was a full-time school bus driver for the Williams Bus Service and then three years as a substitute driver. He was a member of the St. Joseph Society at the Sacred Heart parish and was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his children, Juleen (Ray) Scegura of Holdingford, John (Lois) of Freeport, Barry (Colleen) of Freeport, Gregg (Nancy) of Eagle Bend, David (Kathy) of Eagle Bend, Michael (Shelly) of Holdingford, and James (Cheryl) of Freeport, 23 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren; siblings, Regina Hoeschen, Rita Schiller, Conrad Harren, Eugene (Connie) Harren, Marlene Herickhoff, Rita Walz, Dr. Bob (Pam) Herickhoff, Charles Herickhoff, James (Ruth) Herickhoff, Norma (Joe) Moening, Marie (Ken) Bezdicek, Mark (Donna) Herickhoff, Bernie (Linda) Herickhoff and Henry (Vicky) Herickhoff; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, on October 21, 2021; son, Bruce; granddaughter, Mary; parents, John and Elizabeth Harren; in-law's, Ben and Anna Herickhoff; siblings, Maggie (Harren Kraemer) Faber, Arnie Hoeschen, Harlan Schiller, Jeanette (Harren) & Sylvester Stueve, Larry & Betty Harren, Carol Harren, Harold Herickhoff, Lawrence Herickhoff, Harold Walz, and Alfons & Lizzy Plate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic School or Poor Clare's Monastery.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Freeport.
