Dustin Olmschenk, 39

Dustin Michael Olmschenk passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the age of 39, shortly after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive liver cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his memory by living their lives fully and courageously, just as he did. Dustin was born July 20, 1982, the second eldest child to Michael and Deborah Olmschenk. He graduated from Melrose High School in 2001 and completed a degree in agricultural systems management at NDSU in 2005. Dustin returned home and fulfilled his dream of becoming the fourth generation Olmschenk homestead farmer. He dedicated many hard-working years taking impeccable care of the family farm. In addition to being a passionate farmer, Dustin also enjoyed time with family, scuba diving, golfing, fishing, and hunting. He always looked for opportunities to help others and was a proud member of St. Martin Fire & Rescue. Those closest to Dustin knew that he was one of the most thoughtful, kind, and genuine souls that one could hope to surround themselves with. He will be remembered for his generous spirit and gentle nature. Dustin is survived by his parents Mike and Deb, sister Sarah (Ryan), brothers Westley (Amy) and Jesse (Lori), grandmother Esther Steinemann, eight nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by grandparents Herb and Rose Olmschenk, Henry Steinemann, and uncle Fred Olmschenk. In lieu of gifts, the family would prefer donations to St. Martin Fire & Rescue. A visitation, celebrating the life of Dustin, will be held Friday, August 6th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. There will be sharing of memories at 7 p.m. Friday evening. A private burial will follow on Saturday at St. Martin Cemetery. Dustin will be deeply loved forever and never be forgotten. We will keep his spirit alive by living passionately, being patient and kind, slow to judge, and cherishing every moment with those we love. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.