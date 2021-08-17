Duane Shay, 81

Duane A. Shay, age 81 of Albany, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his home in Albany, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Seven Dolors Gathering Area in Albany and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday evening in the gathering area. Duane August Shay was born October 5, 1939 in Albany, Minnesota to Daniel and Catherine (Kohorst) Shay. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Beuning on June 10, 1961 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis. Duane, Mary Lou, and the four boys lived in Ponca City, Oklahoma while Duane worked for Blattner and Sons. The family moved back to Albany in 1971. Duane worked at Blattner’s for ten years and was employed with Kraft Foods for 27 years. He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Duane enjoyed fishing, going to auction sales, baking on the holidays, and took great pride in his manicuring his yard. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Duane always had candy handy for his grandkids. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Lou; children, Wayne (Wendy) of Melrose, Steven (Donna) of Albany, Brian (Juliet) of St. Cloud, Melissa (Kenny) Gamble of Cold Spring, and Jason (Chrissy) of Albany; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with two on the way; brother, Danny Shay; and sisters, Kathleen (Ed) Ostendorf, Mary Jane (Paul) Fischer, Helen (Walter) Fields, Donna (Rollie) Carlson, Diana Shay, and Carol (Dick) Skare. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; son, Roderick Shay; brother, Dale Shay; father and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Viola Beuning; brother-in-law, Greg Beuning; and sister-in-law, Vera Von Wahlde. A special thank you to the Dr. Nate Brever in Albany and the hospice care team for being so compassionate and caring with our dad and mom. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.