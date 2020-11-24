Dorothy Wiechmann, 82

Dorothy E. Wiechmann, age 82 of St. Rosa, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A private family service will be held with interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in St. Rosa. Dorothy Eleanor Dobmeier was born January 10, 1938 in Albany, Minnesota to Walter and Florina (Brixius) Dobmeier. On May 10, 1960 she was united in marriage to Cyril Wiechmann at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. The couple resided in Melrose for the first five years of their marriage and then farmed near St. Rosa. She moved to Melrose in 1992 after the death of her husband, Cyril. Dorothy resided at the Tree of Life in New Munich for nine months before moving to Sterling Park in Waite Park where she had been for six weeks. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa, the Christian Mothers, and the Young at Hearts Club in Freeport. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, embroidery, going to the casino, playing BINGO, dancing, and watching the Minnesota Twins and soap operas. Survivors include her children, Jim (Cathy) Wiechmann of St. Rosa, Sandy (Tom) Fischbach of Melrose, Jerry (Rosie) Wiechmann of Melrose, Brian (Kristi) Wiechmann of St. Rosa, Joe (Cindy) Wiechmann of St. Rosa, and Sharon (Mike) Zierden of Melrose; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Kathy) Dobmeier of St. Rosa; sister, Marge (Joe) Roelike of Melrose; and sister-in-law, Bridget Dobmeier of Blackduck. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril Wiechmann on March 17, 1992; parents; and brothers, Roger Dobmeier and Marvin Dobmeier. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
