Dorothy T. Ahrens, 97

Dorothy T. Ahrens, age 97 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Dorothy Theresa Ahrens was born April 17, 1924 to Fred and Rose (Bromenshenkel) Botz. Dorothy worked in Cleveland, Ohio and was truly a Rosie the Riveter, working on Boeing airplanes. Dorothy married Ferdinand J. Ahrens on June 18, 1951 and farmed on the family farm the rest of their lives.
Dorothy was a Christian Mother at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. She loved gardening, playing cards, reading, canning, and fishing on their lake. Dorothy enjoyed talking about growing up in the Great Depression and watching the Minnesota Vikings.
She is survived by her nine children, Kent, Mary, Tim, Tony, Don, Joe, Julie, Mark, and Jeff; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Muriel; and nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand on January 29, 2002; parents; son, Tom; and many brothers and sisters.
