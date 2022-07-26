A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Dorothy Schmitz, 83 of Cambridge and formerly of Long Prairie who passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Grace Pointe Crossroads in Cambridge. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Dorothy was born on August 15, 1938 to William and Mary (Neuberger) Clendenin in Long Prairie where she was raised. She graduated from Long Prairie High School. In 1957, she married Julian Schmitz at the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. The couple farmed near Long Prairie while they raised their five children. When her youngest was 4, Dorothy went back to school to complete her nursing degree at Alexandria Technical and Community College. She worked as a nurse in Browerville and Long Prairie before accepting a position at St. Michaels Nursing Home in Sauk Centre where she worked until her retirement.

