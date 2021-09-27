Dorothy Schmidt, 88

Dorothy C. Schmidt, age 88 of Freeport, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 1 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. The Christian Women will pray a rosary at 4 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Dorothy Caroline George was born February 1, 1933 in Burleene Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Theodore and Aurelia (Ricker) George. She was united in marriage to Aloys Schmidt on June 3, 1952 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Holdingford. After their marriage, Dorothy helped Aloys on the farm and worked for social service as a housekeeper in the area. She was also employed at Stearns County Bank in Albany as a custodian and later worked at Catholic Charities as a care and training aid.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport and the Christian Mothers. Dorothy enjoyed quilting, telling jokes, gardening, and was a great cook. Dorothy took great pride in her lawn and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Donald (Bernice) Schmidt of Freeport, Harold (Deb) Schmidt of Grey Eagle, Ron (Becky) Schmidt of Burtrum, Cheryl (Jim) Harren of Freeport, and Dennis Schmidt of Brainerd;15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and sister, Alvina Breth of Albany.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Aloys Schmidt; parents; daughter, Joyce Schmidt on January 18, 2021; an infant son; brothers, Stanley George, Jerome George, and Raymond George.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
