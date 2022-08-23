Dorothy Mae Kortan, 88

Dorothy Mae (Brown) Kortan, age 88 of Sauk Centre, was born on February 25, 1934, to Theodore & Ann (Esert) Brown in Minneapolis, MN, died August 8, 2022 with her family by her side at St Cloud CentraCare Hospital from complications of Covid.

Dorothy was born in Minneapolis, MN. Her parents divorced when Dorothy was at young age. She was an only child raised by her mom in the Loring Park area of Minneapolis.

