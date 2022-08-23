Dorothy Mae Kortan, 88

Dorothy Mae (Brown) Kortan, age 88 of Sauk Centre, was born on February 25, 1934, to Theodore & Ann (Esert) Brown in Minneapolis, MN, died August 8, 2022 with her family by her side at St Cloud CentraCare Hospital from complications of Covid.
Dorothy was born in Minneapolis, MN. Her parents divorced when Dorothy was at young age. She was an only child raised by her mom in the Loring Park area of Minneapolis.
Her mom was an entrepreneur who owned a small café/bar in Minneapolis not far from home. As a teenager, Dorothy loved to hang out with her friends, go to movies and shop. She was a hard worker and was adamant about saving her money to buy the newest cashmere sweater. A couple of her jobs while in Minneapolis included Fannie Farmer Candies and Honeywell.
Dorothy graduated in 1952 from Minneapolis Vocational High School and Technical Institute and then moved to Boston where she worked at an insurance company. She returned to Minneapolis from Boston to be at her mother's side when her mom passed away at a very young age from complications of surgery.
Dorothy then met Jack when he was working in Minneapolis. They relocated to Fargo for Jack's work and were married there before they moved back to Jack's hometown of Sauk Centre where Dorothy and Jack raised their 6 children and began their adventurous life together.
Dorothy was instrumental in helping her husband start and run several businesses; Jacks Auto Parts, Jacks Alignment, P&K Tree Moving & Stump Grinding and Sauk Lake Enterprises. She was a member of several community and church-based groups. She served as a notary public, fire marshal and CEO of their businesses.
Dorothy was excellent host, meticulous housekeeper and loved to garden and bake. All skills that she passed on to her children and grandchildren along with proper etiquette and manners.
Dorothy was a woman of grace and beauty. She never left the house without getting dressed for the occasion, with class from head to toe. She was modest and elegant. Whether she was going to the grocery store or out to dinner, Dorothy would never be caught in public without her lipstick on and her hair done up.
She loved to travel and shop and could do both on a shoestring budget. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren. She spent many hours nurturing, consoling, teaching, reading and cuddling with the people close to her heart. She was a true role model for everyone.
Her passions also included laughing, dancing, hosting parties, planning events, playing cards, reading, gardening, snowmobiling, and baking. Dorothy was always up for the next adventure!
Dorothy also found great comfort in her cat, Sugar, who she said was sent by an angel.
Dorothy is survived by sons; David "Kavy" (Tami Notch) Kortan, Doug (Colleen aka Faith) Kortan, John Kortan; daughters; Annette Borsack and Susan Stevens; 6 Grandsons and 2 Granddaughters: Jeremy, Jason, Jessica, Christopher, Justin of Wisconsin, Jack, Eddy, Cyrus; and 3 Great-Grandsons and 8 Great-Granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, Dale; daughter-in-law, Krissy
Services to be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 as follows:
11:00 a.m. Funeral Service: River of Life Church, 705 12th S, Sauk Centre, MN
12:30 p.m. Burial Prayer Service: Long Bridge Lutheran Church Cemetery
2:00 p.m. Celebration of Life: Little Sauk Legion, 16268 County 50, Little Sauk
Condolences: The Kortan Family 12308 US 71, Sauk Centre, MN 56378
