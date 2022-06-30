Dorothy M. Schmitz, 86, of Brooten died on Sunday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by her family at her daughter's home in Belgrade.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 am Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Donatus Catholic Church in Brooten. Burial at the church cemetery. Visitation held on Thursday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade from 4-8:00 pm with a Parish Prayer Service at 4:00 pm. Visitation continued one hour prior to the service at the church.
Dorothy Mary Schmitz was born on February 29, 1936, in Melrose, Minnesota, the daughter of Joseph and Alvina (Thieschafer) Oevermann. She grew up in rural Melrose where she attended a small country school.
On July 2, 1957, Dorothy was united in marriage to Leonard Schmitz. This union was blessed with four daughters and three sons. The family made their home in the North Fork Township near Brooten where they ran a dairy farm. Dorothy also enjoyed working at the school in Brooten for nine years, retiring in 2001.
Dorothy was a member of St. Donatus Catholic Church in Brooten. She was active there as a member of the Christian Mothers. Her faith was very important to her she always prayed the Rosary twice a day. Dorothy was also a member of the Brooten Senior Citizen Center. She looked forward to their Tuesday gatherings each week.
Dorothy enjoyed playing cards and 31 with her grandchildren, crocheting, driving her friends to their appointments, and having coffee with the girls. Dorothy was an avid reader; she read thousands of books and when her eyesight began failing she listened to audiobooks. Dorothy's family will remember her sense of humor and her one-liners. She would often share childhood stories of one child with another child so they would feel more connected.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Philip Schmitz of Brooten, Mary Jane (Sheila Holme) Schmitz of Brooten, Alice (Larry) Schumann of Belgrade, Dennis Schmitz of Brooten, Gerald (Sue) Schmitz of Brooten, Lois (Stanton) Brown of Montevideo, and Brenda (Paul Stegeman) Schmitz of Brooten; 17 grandchildren, Sig Holme, Mallory Holme, Molly Holme, Craig Medalen, Emilie Koch, Alexander Schumann, Riley Schumann, Ben Schumann, Justin Schmitz, Sarah Schmitz, Matthew Schmitz, Zachary Schmitz, Kendra Schmitz, Luke Schmitz, Morgan Brown, Jerica Brown, and Casey Stegeman; four great-grandchildren, Avery Cline, Bennett and Emersyn Medalen, and Elanor Coates. Dorothy is also survived by her siblings, Kitty Mueller of Melrose, Donald Oevermann of Melrose, and Joseph Oevermann of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; daughter-in-law, Sandy; siblings, Albert Oevermann, Richard Oevermann, and Edna Middendorf; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
