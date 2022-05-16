Dorothy J. Marker, 91

Dorothy J. Marker, age 91 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Temperance Lakeridge Assisted Living in Sherburn, Minnesota.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 20 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rebecca Thomas officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Dorothy Jean Warrington was born February 12, 1931 in Springfield, South Dakota to George and Helen (Figenbush) Warrington. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Arnold D. Marker on August 12, 1962. They were blessed with two sons, Timothy and Thomas. As a family, they enjoyed raising and showing horses.
Dorothy became a grade school teacher in South Dakota, while attending college and earning her teaching degree. Dorothy taught elementary school in South Dakota, Granite Falls, and Sauk Centre for 36 years. She retired from teaching in 1992. Dorothy was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. She taught Sunday school and was involved in many activities at church, Dorothy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered for numerous events. She enjoyed being involved in her community by delivering Meals on Wheels to residence in the Sauk Centre area. In the summer, Dorothy spent her time gardening and visiting with her friends on the golf course. Dorothy loved being with her family, especially attending her grandchildren's activities. We have been blessed by many amazing memories.
Cherishing her memory are her sons, Timothy (Laura) Marker of Jackson, Minnesota and Thomas (Colleen) Marker of Burlington, Iowa; grandchildren, Emily, Danielle (Nicholas), John, and Rebecca; great-grandson, Benjamin; sister, Helen Wynia of Oakland, Nebraska; brother, Donny (Vicki) Warrington of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Marilyn Warrington of Springfield, South Dakota; and many special relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death her parents; husband, Arnold Marker; sisters, Jana and Charolette; and brothers, Mervin and Allan.
Blessed be the memory of Dorothy Marker.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
