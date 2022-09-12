Dorothy F. Gerads, 87

Dorothy F. Gerads, age 87 of St. Francis, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.

Mass of Christian Burial held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 13 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis, rural Freeport, with Rev. David Maciej officiating. Interment in the parish cemetery.

