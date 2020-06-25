Dorothy Bieringer, 103

Dorothy C. Bieringer, age 103 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at the Galeon Nursing Home in Osakis, Minnesota. A private family graveside service will be held at the St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery at a later date. Dorothy Clara Jenc was born July 22, 1916 in Raymond Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Frank and Clara (Wiener) Jenc. She attended school through the eighth grade at the Little Red Schoolhouse. On October 13, 1936, she married John Leonard Bieringer in Padua. They farmed in that area until 1992 when they moved to Sauk Centre. Dorothy was a member of the St. Margrets Mission, Christian Mothers of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, the Sauk Centre Seniors, Eagles, Home Extension Group, and the Lyman Prairie Birthday Club. She participated and judged at the Stearns County Fair for 15 years. She had a passion for card playing and quilting, creating many keepsakes for loved ones. Survivors include her children Patricia Lucas of Browerville and John E Bieringer, Jr. (Jan) of Sauk Centre; daughter-in-law Vonnie Bieringer of Sauk Centre; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeannette Bruder of Long Prairie. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Bieringer; her parents; sons, Robert and Gene Bieringer; daughter-in-law, Eileen (Schroeder) Bieringer; granddaughter, Pam Schnettler; and brothers, Raymond, Henry, and Edward Jenc. The family would like to thank the staff of Galeon Nursing Home for their loving and attentive care. Sympathy cards may be sent to the funeral home for us to pass on to the family. Patton-Schad Funeral Home C/O Dorothy C. Bieringer Family, 620 Beltline Road, Sauk Centre, MN 56378. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
